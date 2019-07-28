Asaba will be greater – Okowa celebrates Asagba at 95

Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Deltans of his administration’s commitment to developing Asaba as the state’s capital.

Governor Okowa gave the assurance at the 28th coronation anniversary cum 95th birthday celebration of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien in Asaba.

According to the governor, “today, we thank God for the life of the Asagba; Your Majesty, in your time, Asaba has seen a lot of development.”

“Asaba is the fastest growing town in the nation and you have worked with your people to give us a peaceful environment for growth because, without peace, there will be no development.

“You (the Asagba) have also given us room for partnership between the people of the town and government since the state was created and I must publicly thank the people of Asaba for keeping the peace.”

“We have done a lot but, there is still much for us to do in Asaba; as a government; we will work with you to ensure that we grow Asaba better than it is today; as a government, we are committed to growing Asaba as the capital of our dream,” he said.

Okowa itemised some of his administration’s projects in the capital to include: the Asaba International Airport which hinted that plans were already underway for the construction of the cargo runway.

“The Asaba Airport has the second best runway in the country today and we are looking forward to having partners that will make the airport a true international with a cargo wing,” the governor disclosed.

He added that that a Pleasure Park and a Nollywood Film Village were among the projects being constructed to add to the beauty of Asaba.

Governor Okowa congratulated the Asagba on his birthday and 28th coronation anniversary and called for the support of the palace and the people to make Asaba cleaner.

The Asagba of Asaba had in his speech, called on government to pay more attention to the development of Asaba as a state capital.

Prof. Edozien commended Governor Okowa’s administration for his efforts to give Asaba a befitting status as a state capital High point of the occasion was the paying of homage by different traditional groups.