ASD vs Sani alleged bribery: Group wants EFCC to prosecute all parties

The Civil Society Groups for the Defence of Human Rights, Justice and Equity has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be fair in prosecuting the bribery allegation against Sen. Shehu Sani.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, spokesperson of the group Adamu Kabiru Matazu insisted that bribery involved two parties and as such both parties in the case must be probed and prosecuted.

It frowned at the situation where some parties in the case were allegedly attempting to subvert justice, stressing that it would follow the case to the end.

“We salute the promptness with which the EFCC moves to avert corruption but in this case there are two sides; the bribe giver (ASD) and alleged bribe taker (Shehu Sani) both of whom must be apprehended.

“As a Civil Society Group, we will not fold our arms and watch the desecration of the temple of justice by some unscrupulous elements with connection in higher places,

“We will accept nothing less than the unbiased dispensation of justice without unnecessary meddlesomeness or influence and inducement by making sure that only proven fact are admitted as evidence, as we shall monitor the proceedings from the beginning to the logical conclusion.

“We will remain eternally vigilant to ensure that the course of justice is not aborted prematurely and that justice will not be mortgaged for any reason whatsoever.

“We shall not fold our arms and allow muzzling of our judiciary by vested interests or any group of misdirected, self-serving or sinisterly motivated individuals or groups to sabotage the ongoing reforms in the judiciary led by CJN Hon. Justice Tanko Muhammad,” the group sail.

The group noted that the CJN has dissociated himself from the bribery attempt but urged him to go ahead and write a formal complaint to relevant security agencies to investigate and prosecute all those responsible.