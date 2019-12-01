Association urges Buhari to return Magu for Senate screening

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to present the name of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to the 9th Senate for confirmation.

Millenium Auctioneers Association of Nigeria said that the confirmation of Magu was important so as to empower him to further consolidate on the achievements in the fight against corruption and financial crimes in the country.

The National Chairman of the association, Allwell Erastus said this while briefing newsmen on Sunday after an emergency meeting of the executive body of the association in Abuja.

Speaking after the adjournment of the Executive Meeting of the association, Erastus insisted that representing Magu’s name to the Senate would confirm Nigeria’s seriousness in the anti-corruption fight.

“At the meeting we just concluded, we all saw the sense in the need for President Muahmmadu Buhari to return to the Senate with the name of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu for confirmation as a substantive Chairman.

“That singular action will make more Nigerians believe that the EFCC Chairman has been doing well in the recovery of assets from looters and fighting all forms of economic crimes.

“We can all see that the current National Assembly is not working against the President and the people of Nigeria; so it would be proper to present the name of Magu again for confirmation because the EFCC under Magu has worked well with other agencies of government to fight financial crimes,” he said.

He said that Working with the Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, the acting EFCC Chairman had made visible achievements for Nigeria.

“A few of the benefits of the justice sector reforms was the deliberate effort to dis-congest our prisons nationwide, saving the government about N4.5 trillion from litigation and completed cases and the facilitation of the return of stolen funds from offshore accounts, he pointed out.