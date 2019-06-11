Asuku, new NYCN President pledges to reposition council

The newly elected caretaker president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Almustapha Asuku has promised to reposition the council.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new national executive council of NYCN, Asuku said that the council had gone through a lot and needed genuine repositioning.

While thanking members of the council for their solidarity, he called on them to give him the needed support to make the council better.

“The journey so far has been so challenging, but your understanding, sacrifices and steadfastness in our collective dream and drive in rebuilding and repositioning the National Youth Council of Nigeria has culminated into today’s new song.

“Today, the Nigerian Youth have spoken. We have, by this inauguration, reaffirmed our unity as one indivisible National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“We have reiterated our faith in the Nigerian Youth and the Leadership of the Incorporated Trustee; we have underscored our determination to showcase to every Nigerian Youth that only the will of the people is the foundation of Good Governance. We will not let you down.

“Today, I want to reiterate that together we will build a new Council that is strong and dynamic and underpinned by a patriotic work ethic. The progress we seek for our Council is in our collective hands.

“I am confident that with this new spirit of National reawakening and our sense of collective ownership of the Nigerian state, a firm foundation has been laid for participatory governance and progress of the Youth Council.

“I shall advocate for capacity building, promote entrepreneurship development, self-reliance, Youth in Agriculture and opportunities for enterprise for our young people development,” it said.

He called on all members to be united in purpose, adding that he would run an all-inclusive government.

He however warned all those whose stock in trade was to derail the NYCN by fomenting crisis to desist of face the wrath of the Council.

He thanked all key stakeholders of the council including the Board of Trustees for their support and mentorship to the council.

“I wish to express my profound thanks and gratitude to His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, for his strength and commitment towards the emancipation of the Nigeria Youth.

“Let me use this medium to congratulate the President & Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhhamadu Buhari GCFR for his outstanding victory at the polls and his subsequent Inauguration for 2nd term in office.

We also want to use this medium to appeal to the President to include size-able number of Nigeria Youth as headship of critical key sector of the economy thereby re-positioning the Country,” he said.