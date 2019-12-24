At Christmas, Omo-Agege preaches unity

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for unity, even as he called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

A statement by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate, quoted him as stating that: “As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, this is also a time for reflection and new resolve towards ensuring unity of purpose and facilitating giant strides forward.

“Christmas retells not only the story of the birth of Jesus Christ about 2,000 years ago but also, that of great faith , great hopes well as the involvement of many, including weary travelers, shepherds, Magi and others in the birth of our Saviour.

“Also, Christmas brings a powerful message, a call for all Christians to reach out to others, be our brothers’ keepers, forgive and let the light of our good deeds shine for all through care for the sick, the hungry, the downtrodden and others at the verge of despair.

“I appreciate my constituents and supporters’ joy over the Senate’s approval for establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Orogun , Delta State, as well as our success in sponsoring six bills this year, with great potentials for touching lives across the federation.

“There is much more to be done and as we celebrate Christmas now; I urge all my constituents and all those supporting us in all parts of Nigeria to embrace the message of unity and hope that we all need very much today, as we march towards a great future”.