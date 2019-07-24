Atiku hails U.S. govt. for visa ban on election riggers

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the U.S. for imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar, who was the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February election, commended the U.S for standing with the Nigerian people against undemocratic forces.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, saying that the efforts of those that fought for true democracy would not be in vain.

NAN recalls that a statement by the Spokesman of the U.S Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, on July 23, says that as Nigeria marks the 20th anniversary of her democratic rule this year, the U.S remained committed to advancing democracy in the country.

“As Nigeria marks the twentieth anniversary of a return to democratic rule this year, we remain committed to working together to continue to advance democracy and respect for human rights and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.

“We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.

“The U.S. government said that we would consider consequences – including visa restrictions – For individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organising election-related violence.

“To that end, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria,” he said.