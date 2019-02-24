Atiku, PDP sweep FCT cities in landslide victory

Results coming from many units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indicate that the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in clear lead in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Our correspondent who were stationed in some of the polling units in the metropolis, report that PDP’s Atiku Abubakar defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC in the FCT cities.

At various polling units in Nyanya, Kugbo, Jikwoyi and environs, PDP won the APC with wide margins.

At the Polling Unit 001, Orozo Primary school Atiku clinched 1,375 votes and APC 308 votes in the presidential elections: at the polling unit 009A in Kugbo, PDP won the presidential election with 483 votes and APC 84.

At the 006 polling unit also in Jikwoyi primary school, PDP led the presidential elections with 89 and APC 15, and at the 001 polling unit, PDP won with 159

and APC 6.

Our correspondent reports that in all the polling units mentioned, PDP also won the Senatorial and House of Assembly polls.

At LEA Primary School in Gwarinpa, Presiding Officer, Auwal Kundi confirmed that for the presidential election, PDP having pulled 707 while APC had only 194.

PDP led the Presidential election in Gwarimpa Model School Polling unit 024 with total votes of 673, with APC having 272: At Gwarimpa Model Gate Polling Unit 013B, APC had 215 while PDP had 973 votes in the presidential election.

At Efab Estate Lifecamp Unit 017 PDP won the Presidential poll clinching 833 votes while APC got 258 votes, according to the Presiding Officer, Mr Bede Nwankwo.

Our correspondent report that at Mpape Abuja, PDP swept all 15 polling points at Mpape Central polling units 006 and 007 in all three elections: presidential, Senatorial and House of representatives.

At the Agricultural Centre in Karu village, FCT Polling Unit 003, PDP Presidential candidate clinched 769 votes while Buhari got 129 votes.

At Pyakas, Lugbe, FCT, polling unit 007, PDP emerged victorious in all 8 voting points, Mr Sadiqu Abdulrazak, the Presiding Officer for the unit confirmed.

He said that for the presidential election, PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar scored 1,205 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari of APC got 173 votes.

At polling units along the Airport Road in FCT, PDP swept all but one, NAN reports.

At Pyakasa Unit, Atiku Abubakar of PDP scored 1,205 votes while the President Muhammadu Buhari of APC got 173 votes: At Lugbe Market, FCT, Polling Unit 010, Atiku scored 368 votes while Buhari got 135 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Gidan Mangoro Chief Palace Ward 008 Lugbe, Mr Hilarry Seifegha, announced that the PDP presidential candidate polled 699 votes while that of APC got 334 votes.

At the Polling Unit 008A, located at the King of Kings Academy, PDP’s Atiku Abubakar 548 votes while the APC’ Muhammadu Buhari got 164, while at Kuchingoro Polling Unit 020, PDP presidential candidate scored 704 votes while that of APC candidate got 319 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, however, led in Karamajiji Polling Unit 018 with 664 votes, leaving his PDP counterpart with 471 votes.

At Area 2 section 2, Polling Unit 009 by AEPB, PDP Presidential candidate scored 310 while APC scored 218, at polling unit 005 park and garden, APC got 131 while PDP got 279 while at polling unit 006 National LIbrary, APC got 198 while PDP got 571 votes.

It was also vivtory for the PDP presidential candidate at the Kuruduma polling unit 014, with Atiku Abubabkar polling 807 while President Muhammadu Buhari scored 189.

Our Correspondent report that PDP’s Senatorial and House of Representatives Candidate also won in the polling UNits were PDP won the presidential poll.