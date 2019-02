By Harrison Arubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has finally cast his vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku voted at Ajiya Polling Unit, Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa at 10:08 a.m.

He was accompanied by his wife, Titi.