Atiku’s endorsement scam: North east man represented Middle Belt Forum

A spokesman for the Middle Belt Forum said the man who represented the group and read an endorsement letter to Atiku Abubakar on Sunday is not from the zone.

According to Gowon Egbunu, the man Dr Bitrus Pogu is from Chibok in Borno State, in Nigeria’s north east. Pogu, he said, chairs the Chibok community in Abuja.

“I watched and listened with regret, one Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the Chairman of Chibok community in Abuja, on Channels Television a while ago, claiming to be speaking for the Middle Belt Forum”, Egbunu said.

The Middle Belt Forum spokesman emphatically denied endorsing the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 16 February election.

“There was no time when we came together as a people to endorse Atiku Abubakar as our candidate in the 4th coming elections. Atiku Abubakar is not our candidate and will never be”, said Middle Belt Forum spokesman, Gowon Egbunu.

“Beloved Middle Beltans, take that as fake news and go about your normal business. If there’s a need to endorse any candidate, you will be communicated accordingly”, Egbunu, who is director of media and publications for the forum said.

“This is to clear the air and put the records straight, that, Middle Belt people are honest and highly principled people, who will not sell their conscience for a loaf of bread.