Attack call-off: ‘You have no value for lives’ – Iran mocks U.S.

Iran has mocked the U.S. over its comments that it called off a proposed retaliatory strike on Iran because it claimed the strike would have killed 150 people.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on tuesday that it was surprising the the U.S. was now worried about lives of people after it had killed many in the past with Nuclear Weapons.

He said that it is Iran that would never pursue a nuclear weapon because of its religious belifs and value for human lives.

“You were really worried about 150 people? How many people have you killed with a nuclear weapon? How many generations have you wiped out with these weapons?” Zarif said.

“It is us who, because of our religious views, will never pursue a nuclear weapon,” he added.