Attack on Ekweremadu is barbaric- Sen. Uwajumogu

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Senate Committee Chairman on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu, has condemned the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekeremadu by IPOB.

Ekweremadu was reportedly attacked by some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday, at a cultural ceremony of the Igbo community.

Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, described the attack as barbaric.

He said that the action did not reflect the civilised cultural values of the Igbo, adding, “this is not what we stand for as Ndigbo ( Igbo race). It is far from it.

“Ndigbo represent civility in all spheres and that accounts for our presence in virtually every community in the globe.

“This action of IPOB is detestable, barbaric and shameful to say the least.

“Ekweremadu, as the longest serving Deputy Senate President in Nigeria who has attracted several developmental projects to the South-East region and empowered our people, he should be celebrated and not vilified.

“Irrespective of political differences, he is a man that has done well for our people and we should be proud of him,’’ Uwajimogu said.

He cautioned IPOB members around the world to eschew violence and anti-social behaviours but to be ambassadors of peace.

He urged them to be the pride of Igbo race and never allow themselves to be used by selfish individuals embarrassing Igbo leaders anywhere around the world.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that members of the group assaulted Enweremadu and accused him of conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the organisation by the Federal Government in September 2017. (NAN)