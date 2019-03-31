AU cautions on violence in Comoros

Amid violence and political crisis, the African Union has called on all sides in Comoros to “show the greatest restraint”.

The violence was sparked by disputed elections.

AU commission Chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said he was “concerned about the deterioration of the political and security climate” on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Comoros is in the grip of a political crisis following President Azali Assoumani’s victory in March 24 polls.

The opponents disagreed with the of the election saying the election was rigged and led rivals to unite against the winner.

Mr Mahmat added he “deplores the violence that resulted in loss of life.”

Violence broke out in the Indian Ocean nation after a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested.

Comoros has had a volatile political history since independence in 1975 and has endured more than 20 attempted coups, four of which were successful.

President Assoumani initially came to power in a coup, then ruled the country between 1999 and 2006, and was re-elected in 2016.

Both observers and community groups have questioned the credibility of the election, which saw Azali Assoumani declared the winner with almost 61 percent of the vote.

Source