AUPCTRE hails Buhari for sacking Investment Tribunal boss

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the Chairman of the Investment and Securities Tribunal.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, said that the suspension of the IST Chairman, Mr Isiah Idoko shows the poise of the current administration to fight corruption.

The statement was jointly signed by Aliyu Maradun, Chairman FCT Council and Adebanjo Jubril, Acting Secretary FCT council.

The union had continued to call for the sack of Idoko, accusing him of breaching several civil service rules as well as reneging on agreements reached with the union years ago.

AUPCTRE however commended President Buhari for coming to the aid of the Investment and Securities Tribunal and its staffers by suspending the IST Chairman.

“The Union (AUPCTRE) wishes to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, for swiftly intervening, by suspending Mr lsaiah Isah Idoko Akoh, as Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST).

“We pray Almighty God in His Infinite mercy would grant the President the enablement to actualise all the good intentions he has for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We want to also appreciate the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and all the Security Agencies who stood by us during the struggle for liberation from a tyrant chairman,” he said.

He recalled that the union had engaged the now suspended chairman on many occasion hoping to save the tribunal from plunging.

He stated that union had to picket the IST office three times in a bid to draw the attention of government to the issues when all attempts at dialogue failed.

“The Union (AUPCTRE) would always remain committed to Mr. President Anti-corruption war and the struggle for the betterment of members who are workers in various institutions of government.

“We would collectively evolve a mutually beneficially harmonious industrial relationship with management of MDAs, so that together we can move to the next greater level,” he said.

The association also questioned the procedure employed by Idoko-Akoh in contract pricing and award while also alleging his lack of commitment to the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Union had continued to call for the suspension and sack of the Chairman.

In June, they alleged among other things the “denial of promotion to eligible staff, relentless witch-hunt and victimization of Union leaders.

“Transfer of Union Executives out of the IST headquarters contrary to labour conventions and contrary to and Appeal and motion for stay of execution obtained by the union,” the association said.

They accused the chairman of being responsible for sending Armed hoodlums to disrupt the peaceful protest by the unions on Monday June 17.