AUPCTRE unhappy with delay in Minimum Wage

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services (AUPCTRE) had expressed dissatisfaction with the seeming slow implementation of the new Minimum wage.

Aliyu Maradun, AUPCTRE Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council expressed the position of the union during the State Governing Council (SGC) meeting of the union in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SGC is the highest decisions making body of AUPCTRE in states.

Maradun wondered why the minimum wage which got the presidential assent since April had yet to be paid five months after.

“More worrisome is the payment table by the National Salaries Income and wages NSIWC which only adjusted Grade level 01-06 without change in salaries of workers from Grade level 07 and above,” he said.

Maradun however said that the union is prepared for any showdown as may be directed by the organised labour and other unions if the Federal Government further delays the new wage implementation.

He however appealed for calm among government workers but insisted that the excuse of paucity of fund was not tenable and should not be tolerated by the workers.

Also speaking, a branch Chairman Gambo Jagindi said that President Muhammadu Buhari had good intentions on the welfare of Nigeria workers but called on appointees to support Buhari in his bid.