Australia’s record floods bring crocodiles onto the streets

A devastating “once-in-a-century” floods have inundated homes, schools and airports in the Australia’s northeast, and worse, brought crocodiles onto the streets.

Australia’s military has been deployed to tackle with the effects of the floods as people fled their homes, especially in worst-hit Townsville.

The Australian Defence Forces delivered 70,000 sandbags, deployed amphibious cargo vehicles and helped pluck flashlight-wielding residents from their rooftops Monday, as monsoon rains drenched the northern state of Queensland.

Australia’s tropical north typically experiences heavy rains during the monsoon season, but the recent downpour has seen some areas get a year’s worth of rainfall in a week.

The authorities were forced to open floodgates of a major dam late Sunday, unleashing what they called “dangerous and high velocity flows.”

In hard-hit Townsville, cars were mostly submerged, with picket fences barely poking through waist-deep flood waters.

“We’ve never seen so much water in our lives,” said local radio journalist Gabi Elgood. “You think there can’t possibly be any more to come but the rain just doesn’t stop.”

Desperate residents had to contend not only with flash flooding, landslides and power blackouts, but also several saltwater crocodile sightings in residential roads and cul-de-sacs.

Queensland Police issued a blunt warning for people to stay out of floodwaters.

“If the thought of coming face to face with a crocodile isn’t deterrent enough, before you start playing in flood waters you should always remember the distinct possibility you could be wading in your neighbour’s faeces”, the statement said.

Emergency services have struggled to respond to the scale of the disaster, with more than 1,100 people calling for help and 18 “swift water rescues” conducted overnight.

“Small boats worked through the night to evacuate members of the community,” said local commander Brigadier Scott Winter.

Around 400 Townsville residents have sought shelter at nearby Lavarak military barracks.

State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned the communities face more difficulties ahead. Schools and courts remain closed, more rain and high winds are on the way and emergency warnings still in effect for more than a dozen rivers.

Up to 20,000 homes are at risk of being inundated if the rains continue, officials said.

“It’s basically not just a one in 20-year event, it’s a one-in-100-year event,” said Palaszczuk.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services photo of the flooding in Townsville, northern Australia

“This is unprecedented, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said.

Ergon Energy’s spokesperson Emma Oliveri told the AFP that more than 16,000 people were without power, with the supplier unable to say when the lights will come back on.

AFP