Baby Archie to be christened in private ceremony

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private ceremony later.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be baptised in front of close family and friends in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Among the guests will be the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is understood the Queen will not be attending, due to a prior engagement.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is expected to attend.

The royal couple have opted to exclude the press and the public from the day and decided not to reveal who will be Archie’s godparents.

Instead of having press photographers, fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took their wedding photos, will capture the special moments.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan will be following some royal traditions.

Archie will wear the handmade replica of the royal christening robe made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen.

The ornate Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, will also be used as will water from the River Jordan.

Read More at: