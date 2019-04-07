Bandits killed in NAF attacks

By Doris Esa

No fewer than 25 suspected bandits have been killed in an operation carried out by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in continuation of its campaign against banditry.

The Air Force successfully attacked and destroyed a bandits’ logistics base at Ajia and Wonaka in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The attacks were carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said the ATF killed dozens of the bandits at Ajia and Wonaka in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Daramola explained that the operation was executed sequel to Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the bandits were using a compound within Ajia as a logistics store to support their operations.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the compound scoring accurate strikes on the target and causing it to erupt into flames, which engulfed the structures and resulted in the neutralisation of some of the bandits,” he said.

The spokesman said few survivors, seen fleeing the vicinity of the target area, were taken out in follow-on attacks while others, who managed to escape the area, were tracked to Wonaka and equally neutralised.

“Independent HUMINT sources subsequently confirmed that more than 25 bandits were neutralised in the attacks on the two locations.

“The NAF, working in close coordination with sister Services and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to neutralise the bandits and deny them freedom of action in the North West,” he said. (NAN)