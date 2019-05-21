Bandits on the rampage in Katsina, farmers, vigilantes killed

In multiple strikes, bandits have killed more than 26 people in Katsina State, with the casualties recorded in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas.

According to reports, the bandits riding motorcycles carried out the attacks on Tuesday.

The report said 11 persons were killed in Sabon Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA, while five persons were killed at Mara Zamfarawa village in Dan Musa LGA with many animals rustled.

Eighteen farmer were killed on their farmlands in Yar Gamji village of Batsari LGA. There are 10 people still missing.

The police in Katsina State, however, confirmed that five persons who are members of the local vigilante were killed by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isa made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the killings occurred at Sabon-layi village of the local government area when members of vigilante group popularly called “Yan sakai” entered into a forest and engaged the bandits in a fight.

According to him, the bandits killed the vigilante members during the encounter.

He said that the police search team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area evacuated the corpses and discovered a bandits camp inside the forest that was abandoned by the criminals.

The police spokesman said that investigations were ongoing to trace the bandits.