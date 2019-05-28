Bantex bows out as Kaduna State deputy governor

By Philip Yatai

The outgoing Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex, on Tuesday, described Gov. Nasir El-Rufai as a man of empathy who has taken the state to greater heights.

Bantex stated this in Kaduna during a lecture with the theme, “Taking Kaduna from Good to Great: The Challenge of Personal Example”, organised ahead of the governor’s inauguration on Wednesday for a second term in office.

He said, “One of El-Rufai’s strongest quality is empathy, putting people’s interest first and very considerate in handling matters of governance with the people at the centre of critical decisions.

“Though, I still have Executive Council Meeting to attend today, I want to categorically say that I am leaving office at the end of the day as deputy governor of the state.

“With pride that I worked with a man who put people first above all other considerations.

“He is a self-assured man with clarity of thought, articulation and a vision on where he want to take the state and its people to and remain resolute on improving the livelihood of the people.

“No wonder the state experienced an unprecedented development and transformation within a short period of time. I am happy to be part of the team that made that happened.

“As I bow out, I will remain proud that I was part of the great reform and transformation in education, local government, health, economy and governance that have taken place in the state.”

He thanked the people of the state for their support and assured them of better days ahead, adding that El-Rufai’s re-election was a wise decision and would pay off tremendously in no distant time.

“I wish E-Rufai and his deputy-elect, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, a successful tenure as they consolidate on the unprecedented milestone achievement in the state in the last four years.”

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, also commended the people of the state for re-electing El-Rufa’i, adding that the state was yet to see the best of him.

Bogoro described El-Rufa’i as a visionary leader with so much to offer in terms of moving the state forward.

“In just four years, the governor has improved the infrastructure, governance and make the state the most preferred investment destination in the country.

“I, therefore, call on the people of Kaduna state to give him the needed support as he once again lead the people of the state for another four years of greatness,” he said.

Bantex contested the Kaduna South Senatorial Seat in 2019 General Elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but lost to Sen. Danjuma Laah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).