Baro Port ready in 2 weeks, cargo equipment installed – NIWA

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Baro River Port Cargo handling equipment installation has been completed, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said.

He told newsmen that the Port cargo handling equipment would soon start operation.

Mamora, who said he was impressed by what he saw while the contractors were fixing the last equipment, was given assurance by the contractors that the project will be ready in in the next one week or two.

Mamora also commended the contractors for a job well done and the community for being a good host and encouraged them to ensure the safety and security of the River Port.

He said Baro River Port, in Niger State, which is the flagship port in the northern part of the country, will be commissioned very soon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am satisfied with the quality of work done and in a week time the port will be inaugurated for operations.

“I wish to thank the host community for their patriotic zeal and the security the accorded the contractor while doing the work and also wish they extend the same security to the workers when the port comes on stream.

“The port apart from boosting the economy of the community will bolster the economy of the state and the country,’’he said.

NAN reports that the Baro River port was awarded in 2011 at a cost of N2.563 billion to Messrs CGGC Global Projects Limited.