Bauchi Gov. appoints GM for State Agricultural Supply Coy

By Ayinde Olaide

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Isah as the General Manager, Bauchi State Agricultural Supply Company (BASAC).

This was contained in a statement by Mr Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media to the Governor, in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Gidado said until his appointment, Isah was the Deputy Director, Produce, state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“His appointment is informed by his resolute commitment, competence and his wealth of experience in the discharge of his responsibilities.

“It is also in line with the dogged determination of the present administration in the state, particularly now that capable hands are required to assist in diversifying ways of tackling unemployment and block leakages with a view to turning around the fortune of the state agriculture.

“The appointee is reminded to be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and due diligence in the discharge of his duties,” he said.

According to him, the appointment takes immediate effect.