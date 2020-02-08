Bauchi govt. evacuates Azare market dump site

By Ayinde Olaide

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has evacuated the dump site in Azare main market in Katagum Local Government Area.

Speaking during the evacuation exercise on Saturday, Malam Hamisu Mu’azu, Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Bauchi State, said the state’s Ministry of Environment would continue to do the needful.

“This dumping ground has not been evacuated for the past thirty years and out of concern, when we got the Information, we directed our men with their equipment to come over because we know how important this place is.

“This very particular site has led to the loss of millions of naira through fire outbreak in this market place.

“We came specifically to clear this mess and we have done that and you could hear from the people of the market place how happy and grateful they are.

“This current administration would continue to scout for places of such nature in order to do the needful.

“We are here to serve the people and without pride, this is what is expected of every government of the people,” Mu’azu said.

Also speaking, Mr Abubakar Usman, a trader in the market, appreciated the state government for listening to their demands and taking care of the problem for them.

“May the Almighty God continue to protect our governor and grant him all his heart desires as he has just done to us,” he prayed. (NAN)