Bayelsa Assembly Speaker impeached

The embattled Speaker of the Bayelsa Assembly, Emmanuel Isenah, has been impeached and replaced with a lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday Obolo.

A media Aide to Isenah, Ranami Afagha, said the impeachment of his boss would not stand as it was done against the standing rules of the House.

Afagha said the mace of the House was violently taken away by thugs, adding that since the symbol of authority was not in the House, activities of those who purportedly removed his boss were illegal and unconstitutional.

“Those who don’t want peace said they removed speaker without the presence of the mace.

“The mace was taken away so any activity done without the mace is illegal. So, my boss still remains the Speaker,” he said.