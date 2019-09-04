BBC, Channels TV celebrate professional partnership

By Victor Asije

Six months after a partnership for the co-production of’ “Gist Nigeria”, BBC and Nigeria’s Channels Television on Tuesday night in Lagos celebrated the programme’s success.

Gist Nigeria, a 30-minute studio show, inaugurated six months ago by BBC and Channels, focuses on stories behind the news, with original story telling and audience interaction.

Mr Jamie Angus, BBC’s Director of World Service group, said at the celebration ceremony that the partnership with Channels was the

first of such co-production in Africa.

Angus said that the BBC and the Channels shared the same commitment to promoting ambitious journalism.

He said: “We are particularly proud of the partnership that we have forged with Channels on this programme mostly meant for Nigerian youths to see.

“The partnership between the BBC and the Nigeria’s leading TV channel is our first co-production for Africa.

“We are delighted about the original journalism Gist Nigeria produces for the Nigerian audience.”

According to him, young Nigerians conversation and stories of successful entrepreneurs are the highlights of the 30-minute

programme.

Angus said tha both media organisations would continue to ensure that Gist Nigeria would be committed to the principles of Independence, accuracy and unbiased reporting.

Mr John Momoh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channels, commended his staff on their commitment and dedication to producing the programme in line with BBC’s quality, good research and professionalism.

Momoh, who said that his love for BBC’s exceptional programmes started as a young boy, added that he had always wanted to exhibit BBC’s quality, research, packaging and professionalism.

“Let me really thank everyone that is making sure that this programme is going all the way.

“I have always wanted to exhibit the qualities exhibited by the BBC. I am delighted today.

“We are happy with the impact the programme has made among our numerous viewers,” he said.