BBNaija: Mike wins, Seyi, Omashola evicted on Final Day

Seyi and Omatshola have just been evicted from the BBNaija Season 4 on the Final Day even as Mike wins N2 million as ultimate arena games champion.

With their eviction, three housemates: Mike Frodd and Mercy remain to jostle for the grand Price of the reality TV Show.

Speaking on stage before the live audience after his eviction, an ever smiling Seyi said that he ‘feels like a N120 million.

Seyi who was very active and was head of house at some point.

Recounting his journey, he said that he felt betrayed at some point which made him change from the Seyi that came into the house.

On feelings for Tacha, he said he had feelings for his girlfriend who was in the house.

On whats next he said: ” Its real life now, let us be us wear Nigeria act Nigeria, believe in NIgeria and . we all are great.

Seyi tipped Mike to emerge as the winner of the BBNaija S4.

Also speaking, Omashola described Venita as a ‘spoonyoyo’, which he said is a cartoon character that likes its nose to be touched.

He accused Biggie of stealing his coin in the first week of the show.

On his future endeavor, a hyperactive Omashola said he doesn’t know what he will do next yet.