Be focused to deliver on promises, CIPP urges Buhari

Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be focused as he moves the country to the path of stability and development.

CIPP is a splinter group of 35 political parties from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

A statement issued on Friday by Coordinating Spokesperson of CIPP, Dr Yakubu Shendam, said Buhari’s return to office for a second term was because of his resolve to lift the poor out of poverty and his unrelenting fight against corruption.

Shendam who is also the National Chairman New Generation Party (NGP) referred to President Buhari as a “Born Again” with good sense of departure from previously perceived sectional leadership.

“I believe President Muhammadu Buhari has turned a new person and ideology after his first four years’ experience.

“The new resolve to be the President for all Nigerians and not for a sectional 97 per cent against 5 per cent is reminiscence of a man who has repented and woken up to governance in Nigeria.

“Buhari’s decision to give heed to the demands and advice of the opposition parties and groups in the interest of the nation is a mark of a good leader ready to unite Nigeria,” he said.

According to Shendam, the Democracy Day of Mr President where he promised to run an inclusive government is also a sign of a leader who is ready to promote peace.

He therefore urged Nigerians especially the opposition party to rally support for the president, noting that the country would achieve more if the ruling and opposition parties work together.