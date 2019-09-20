Be innovative to avoid unemployment, expert urges Nigerians

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

An expert in science and technology, Mrs Inimfon Etuk, has called on Nigerians to be innovative and entrepreneurial in order to remain relevant in employment market, as the world advanced in scientific and technological development.

Etuk, who the Managing Director of Premium Logic Consults, Abujan,gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

She noted that in a situation where technological advancement was in vogue and more jobs were being powered by machines, only innovative people could continue to be in employment.

Etuk, who also the founder of SHEforum Africa, an NGO, advocates increased ICT learning, especially for young girls and women across the country.

She stated that the world, being in internet age and innovation is what will make entrepreneurs and their businesses to remain relevant.

She also said that creativity or innovation was what would help the nation to address its economic and social issues.

“Organisation and entrepreneurs need to begin to think outside the box, they need to look out for what realities we are facing today and proffer solutions.

“If you go to some of the hotels across the world, robots are the ones attending to customers, robots serve your meal, address your questions

“All you need to do is to press and command buttons on the computerised robot machine.

“By implication, some hotel attendants have lost their jobs but the inventors of the robotic machine have gained more by translating their innovation to services, which is entrepreneurship,’’ she said.

She said that entrepreneurs would help in proffering solutions to all economic and social challenges.

“Entrepreneurs or employers cannot go far without maximising the ICT space through creativity and innovation.“

“Innovation is the language and the future, it is the only tool that can drive change, a tool developed by businesses that proffer ideal solutions to the challenges of any country and sector.

“Without innovative solutions, more organisations and people will be out of business.’’

She also called on organisations to maximise the innovative space and leverage on the opportunities to bring about positive change and remain relevant in businesses.

“It is not the way most things are done in the past that they are done today; it is not the kind of gadgets or phones we used in the past that we use today.

“For more jobs not to phased out and leave more people unemployed, they have to be innovative in their chosen careers.’’

She also called on the government and NGOs to increase ICT learning and awareness for the young people in other to secure the future for the nation.