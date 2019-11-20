Begging, hawking activities worry DPR at filling stations

By Ishaq Zaki

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has cautioned owners of filling stations against the increase in hawking and begging activities at the filling stations in Zamfara.

The controller inchage of Gusau, DPR field office, Alhaji Ango Haruna, gave this warning during a surveillance patrol of filling stations and gas stations in Gusau on Wednesday.

Haruna said, “we noticed rampant hawking, begging and unnecessary parking of vehicles at filling stations, which is against DPR rules and regulations.

“We don’t allow such activities; as part of our measures is to ensure safety at the filling stations.

“Filling stations are not markets or parks, they are meant for storage, retail and sales of petroleum products.

“We are, therefore, calling on filling stations’ marketers in the state to discourage such activities in their business premises,” he said.

(NAN)