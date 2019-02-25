Benue: Atiku wins 7, Buhari 4

By Philip Dzeremo/ Makurdi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP has won 7 of 11 Local Government Areas of Benue. President Muhammadu Buhari has the remaining four in the bag.

Atiku won in Gwer West, Buruku, Logo, Agatu, Apa, Ado, and Obi LGAs.

The results also showed President Muhammadu Buhari picking four local government areas.

They are Tarka, Ushongo, Konshisha and Ohimini.

Results from 12 other LGAs were yet to be released.

Those being awaited are; Gboko, Guma, Makurdi, Katsina, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Ogbadibo, Oju, Kwande, Gwer East, Ukum and Guma LGAs.

The results showed that Atiku won in Logo with 28,227, in Gwer West with 14,660, Buruku with 23,236, Apa with 8,073, Agatu with 8,225, Obi with 7,803 and in Ado, he polled 8,614 to take the lead.

The results of the Senatorial election in the state are yet to be released.

Both Gov. Samuel Ortom and Sen. George Akume, have lodged complaints at the INEC office in Makurdi.