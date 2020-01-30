Benue Deputy Gov. advises engineers on quality products

By Lucy Ogalue

The Benue Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu, has urged Mechanical Engineers to produce quality goods to ensure effective and efficient growth and development of the country.

Abounu made the call at the investiture of Prof. Mohammed Ndaliman as the 14th National Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) on Thursday in Abuja.

”No nation develops anywhere in the world, if that nation does not produce; and the fulcrum of development of any nation hinges on the mechanical engineer because he is the manufacturer.

”To enable us to compete in today’s world we have to do things in the best possible way.

”I am very happy that going through the speech of our new chairman he has been advocating the use of advanced technology in the area of production.

”The fabricated component will not sell well, Nigeria must produce, otherwise China will re-colonise us in the next few years.

”Parameters and effective conditions for production must be established for us to compete; high quality of product is the most essential and the mechanical engineer determines the quality of product,” he said.

The deputy governor decried increased multiple taxation, which he said had resulted in high cost of production of goods in the country.

He, therefore, urged relevant authorities to look into the issue to encourage production of goods in the country.

In his remarks, Ndaliman, National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), gave assurance to drive the affairs of the institution through advanced technology.

Ndaliman however called for the support and cooperation of members to achieve his purpose.

He said within the next two years, his administration would key into developmental plan, review strategies and strengthen areas needing appropriate reinforcement in the institute.

He said they would focus on the organisation’s visibility to ensure the institute was recognised globally, engage in more research and publications and constitute technical groups to proffer relevant solutions to the institute.

Ndaliman said mentoring of young mechanical engineers would be strengthened, codes and standards developed and new chapters of the institute established within the period.

”We will organise specialised conference, seminars and workshops to allow members enhance their skills, sustain the NIMechE lecture and scale up partnerships with international bodies for the benefit of members.

“We will promote gender and diversity, link the institute with industrial organisations for partnerships and joint research and set ups debt recovery committee to ensure funds for smooth running of the institute,” he said.

”Other areas that will receive attention during my tenure include, artificial intelligence and advanced materials and galvanising innovations in the areas of robotics.

”All these are expressions of hope built on plans and I will need the support of all our members and friends to succeed, ” the Chairman said.

In his remark, the immediate past National Chairman of NIMechE, Dr Robinson Ejilah, urged the NIMechE members to be more proactive and be major influencers of policies.

Ejilah said this would ensure that the engineering dimension was represented in public policies and partnerships that would drive development.

He said engineering underpins our daily lives, drives economic growth and plays a critical role in addressing major societal challenges.

Ejilah urged members to join in the concerted effort to bring mechanical engineering to the heart of the Nigerian society

”This will only be achieved through public engagement and partnership to address challenges, promote innovation and entrepreneurship and good governance in the country,”he added. (NAN)