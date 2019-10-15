Beware of fraudsters, NDLEA yet to shortlist – Official

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday warned the public against fraudsters and scammers claiming to have shortlisted candidates for the recruitment exercise on behalf of the agency.

Mr Jonah Achema, Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Achema said that the agency would not shortlist secretly, noting that many innocent people had been victims of such fraudsters.

“Fraudsters have started sending NDLEA employment letters and messages to people.

“This was a message received by an applicant, “Dear X, Congratulations for Joining NDLEA. Your service number is 00721/REC08/A22. Please keep it safe.

“Another one stated from “Dear X, NDLEA training kits to get are: 3 Set of uniforms, both short and long sleeves and overall, 2 ceremonial suits, 2 cardigans, 12 Pieces of white T-shirt and shorts respectively.

“2 belts, 2 face caps, 2 barrette, 2 pairs of boot, 2 pairs of cover shoe, 2 pairs of canvas 1 8×8 mattress, 1 bed sheet, 1 pillow and its case. Total cost= N105,350 only.

“This is not from NDLEA. The agency still maintains that the collation of applications is very much ongoing after which successful applicants will proceed to the next stage before final screening.

“It is still a relatively long way to go, contrary to claims by scammers that the process has been completed,” he said. (NAN)