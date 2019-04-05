Birthday: Buhari praises Oshiomhole for tenacious leadership

52 0
52 0
President Buhari praises Oshiomhole for tenacious leadership on Oshiomhole’s 67th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined  all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with  the chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 67th birthday, congratulating him for providing purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership.

 

President Buhari affirmed that  Oshiomhole, after many years of serving as a labour leader, brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country, recognising his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and ordinary people.

 

The  President believes the strides recorded in the last elections across the country clearly testify to Oshiomhole’s visionary and vibrant leadership, as chairman of the APC.

 

He commended his effort at building a strong and unified party that is focused on strengthening internal democracy and developing the country.

 

While rejoicing with family members, friends and political associates of the APC Chairman on the milestone, President Buhari described  him as a man of conviction, who stands resolutely by whatever he believes in.

 

The President prayed  longer life, good health and wisdom for Oshiomhole to enable him  serve the country and its citizens.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet