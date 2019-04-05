Birthday: Buhari praises Oshiomhole for tenacious leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with the chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 67th birthday, congratulating him for providing purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership.

President Buhari affirmed that Oshiomhole, after many years of serving as a labour leader, brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country, recognising his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and ordinary people.

The President believes the strides recorded in the last elections across the country clearly testify to Oshiomhole’s visionary and vibrant leadership, as chairman of the APC.

He commended his effort at building a strong and unified party that is focused on strengthening internal democracy and developing the country.

While rejoicing with family members, friends and political associates of the APC Chairman on the milestone, President Buhari described him as a man of conviction, who stands resolutely by whatever he believes in.

The President prayed longer life, good health and wisdom for Oshiomhole to enable him serve the country and its citizens.