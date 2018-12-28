Boko Haram : Gov. Shettima to hold emergency security meeting

By Rabiu Sani

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno is to hold an emergency security meeting to address the increasing attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy said in Maiduguri that the meeting will be held on Monday Dec. 31 at the government house.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima has called for an emergency extraordinary security meeting in Maiduguri ‎to be attended by heads of security establishments and leadership of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF),

“Others to participate are hunters, traditional rulers, elders, three senators, 10 members of House of Representatives and 28 members of the State House of Assembly”, he said

He added that other participants were selected local council chairmen and commissioners from the areas affected by recent attacks; leadership of the University of Maiduguri and selected tertiary institutions.

According to him, Chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Council of Women Societies and Nigerian Legion were invited,

Gusau said meeting was part of multi-dimensional response approach by the governor to the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of the state.

He noted that the meeting would deliberate and review the recent attacks in the state and come up with sound suggestions and resolutions, to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Governor Shettima had adopted proactive measures ‎to support the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents and address humanitarian needs of people affected by the recent conflict.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to end insurgency, restore peace and assuage the sufferings of displaced persons.

In recent times, Boko Haram terrorists attacked some of Nigeria’s military formations in the state and neighbouring Yobe and had at times staged deadly ambush against Nigeria’s soldiers.

The latest was the attack on Wednesday against the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force based in the fishing town of Baga, north of the state.(NAN)