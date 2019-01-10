Boko Haram in trouble as troops strike

By Rabiu Sani

Troops have neutralised many insurgents who had earlier attacked the army’s location in Baga and successfully cleared the insurgents from communities in Born state.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, said that troops of the 707 Special Forces Brigade dealt a decisive blow to the Boko Haram insurgents’ faction of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

He added that the troops, which began operation on Dec. 28, 2018, successfully cleared Zare, Gudumbali, Kukawa and Cross Kauwa without resistance from suspected terrorists.

“In the determined efforts to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists that now goes by the appellation of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), the gallant troops of the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (NASFC), Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have given the terrorists that attacked troops location in Baga a bloody nose.

“The triumphant troops; particularly the highly revered 707 Special Forces Brigade, which is the vanguard of the great exploit, dealt the decisive blow that neutralized several terrorists along that axis despite prior warning to them by some unpatriotic elements.

“The Special Forces commenced clearance operations on 28th December, 2018; where they cleared Zare, Gudumbali, Kukawa and Cross Kauwa without any resistance from suspected terrorists.

“However, at Cross Kauwa, the unfortunate ISWAP terrorists made a costly mistake of raising their ugly heads. In professional fashion the troops exploited the situation, decisively neutralized the insurgents and captured some equipment.

“Though some of the terrorists attempted to infiltrate troops’ camp at Monguno, the gallant troops lured them, neutralized many of them and recovered some arms and ammunition”.

Kukasheka added that the troops who were in high spirit had linked up with other forces in Baga where they cleared the Naval Base and the surrounding areas.

The army spokesperson revealed that the Special Forces lost one officer and a soldier, while 5 others sustained injuries, adding that the remains of the two fallen heroes and the wounded had been evacuated.

He noted that the troops were now consolidating and clearing vestiges of the terrorists within the northern Borno and Lake Chad region.

According to him, the Special Forces attains great feat in close operational synergy with Air Task Force of the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy Special Forces. (NAN)