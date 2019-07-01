Bomb explodes near U.S. Embassy in Afghan

A powerful explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from Kabul’s downtown area near the U.S. Embassy.

The explosion early Monday occurred as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters.

Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State operate in Kabul.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

