Borders closure: Young farmers seek FG, state’s support

By Mustapha Sumaila

Nigerian Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has urged government at all levels to support youth in businesses to grow the economy following the recent borders closure.

Mr Promise Amahah, the national coordinator made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

NYFN is a network that brings together young people in Nigeria to engage actively in the Agribusiness value chain and value added services, to bring about shared prosperity and sociology-economic growth such as food security and wealth creation.

He explained that there must be a deliberate effort by the government to increase the participation of young Nigerians in farming business through soft loans to boost economy of the country.

He said strategic youth engagement was best option for the country because of its huge population of young people.

The coordinator added that local production was a sure path, but enabling environment must be created by the government and other major stakeholders.

Amahah enjoined the government to do everything possible to fix the power sector to ensure stable power supply across the country to gurantee economic prosperity.

He said attention must also be given to develop critical infrastructures to facilitate production.

He enjoined the government to also engage in alternative energy to fast-track the power stability.

The coordinator commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking such bold step to address the border issues, saying it was long overdue. (NAN)