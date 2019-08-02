Boris Johnson fails first electoral test

Boris Johnson’s political honeymoon is not over yet. But it’s that part of the holiday where, a little sunburnt, you start checking work emails again.

Friday’s result in the Brecon and Radnorshire byelection – a heavy loss of a Conservative seat to the Liberal Democrats, leaving his working majority in Parliament at just one MP – is the first sign of reality re-asserting itself.

The problem is not just the numbers, but that is a serious problem. Now a single disgruntled MP could hold the whole government to ransom by threatening to quit or side with Labour in a confidence vote.

There are far more than one disgruntled MPs on the Tory seats in the Commons.

Johnson’s uncompromising purge of government ministers, many of them respected as genuine talents, has left him a rump of smarting egos on his backbench, adding to an already seething and conflicted collection.

The chaos of Theresa May’s final year as prime minister left the whip almost powerless to stop revolts both by Brexiteer ultras and by Remainers. Brexiteers want to completely erase May’s Brexit deal from existence. Remainers and soft-Brexiteers consider the damage a no-deal exit would cause much worse than the consequences of delay, or compromise, or even a flat rejection of the referendum decision.