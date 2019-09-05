Brexit: Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from Parliamentary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another blow Thursday when his brother announced his resignation as a junior minister and from parliament.

Jo Johnson tweeted his resignations were due to conflicts between between family and Britain.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest — its an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP (Member of Parliament) & Minister,” he said.

It was not immediately clear if Jo Johnson would leave parliament immediately or not seek reelection.

His resignation follows his brother’s recent expulsion of 21 lawmakers from the Conservative Party, which remains divided over the prime minister’s strategy to withdraw from the European Union on October 31 with or without an agreement.

Boris Johnson was dealt another setback Wednesday when the House of Commons voted in favor of a measure forcing the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit another three months if there is no exit deal by Johnson’s October 31 deadline.

This was Johnson’s third major Brexit defeat in two days.

The measure now goes to Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, where pro-Brexit lawmakers are planning to defeat it by filibustering.

A number of Conservatives joined opposition lawmakers Tuesday in voting to seize the Brexit matter from Johnson.