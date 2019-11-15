Borno govt. to rehabilitate 42-year old Maiduguri zoo

By Hamza Suleiman

The Borno Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Kabiru Wanori, on Friday, announced plans by the state government to rehabilitate the 42-year old Maiduguri Zoological Garden.

Wanori told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the zoological garden would be restocked and upgraded, in line with international standard.

He disclosed that the state government had adopted proactive measures to reinvigorate the garden, encourage tourism development and boost its revenue base.

Wanori explained that the moribund zoological garden would be stocked with various animal species of reptiles, monkeys, cats and birds, among others.

“Some of the ageing animals, such as lions, monkeys, hyenas, elephants and leopards could not be replaced for the past many years.

“The zoological garden lost some of its precious animals, including buffaloes, rhinos and giraffes. We have a special place where their biographies are kept for interested visitors.

“Rehabilitation of the zoological garden will encourage wildlife conservation, tourism, generate employment opportunities and boost the state revenue base,” Wanori said.

He noted that the number of visitors to the zoo had dropped drastically in the last 10 years due to lack of animals and insurgency.

The commissioner added that the rehabilitation effort would lead to the upgrade of the zoological garden and enhance its operations. (NAN)