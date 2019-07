President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter Thursday requested the Senate to confirm the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive CJN.

The letter was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary following the recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) that the acting CJN be confirmed.

Muhammad has been acting as the CJN since January 25 this year following the suspension of former CJN Walter Onnoghen.

