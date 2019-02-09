Breaking: Buhari, Osinbajo hit Lagos for campaign

Breaking: President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign team on Saturday storm Lagos into the warm embrace of a mammoth crowd in continuation of his re-election bid.

Aside all the governors in the South West, he is also joined by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola assured the president of the votes of the Yoruba people just as the representatives of authentic Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo spoke in support of the re-election of Buhari.