Breaking: MTN Nigeria closes shops nationwide

South Africa owned telecommunications giant, MTN has announced the closure of all its shops in Nigeria.

This may not be unconnected with the threat by some Nigerians to reciprocate the Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been series of attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

An action which the minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama says the South African government was not doing enough to quell.

The attacks by South Africans also led to an attempt by some Nigerians to raze some South African owned companies in Nigeria on Tuesday, including MTN, Dstv and Shoprite.

In a message to its subscribers on Wednesday, MTN Nigeria announced the closure of its shops and the operation of only its online platforms.

”Yello! Our shops are unavailable today. You can reach us on Twitter- @MTN180, MTNonline.com/Livechat, chat on MyMTN App. For Call Center dial 180. Thank you.

the telecom operator did not say when the shops would be reopened.

Later in a statement, MTN said: ”

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC confirms that over the last day, our facilities, customers and some of our stakeholders have been the subject of attacks in retaliation for the ongoing xenophobic situation in South Africa,” the statement read.

“We have confirmed reports of attacks in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo. While we remain committed to providing uninterrupted services, the safety and security of our customers, staff and partners is our primary concern.

“All MTN stores and service centres will therefore be closed as a precaution until further notice.

“MTN condemns any acts of violence, prejudice and xenophobia and remains absolutely committed to ensuring a peaceful, harmonious and respectful relationship with all communities in Nigeria and across Africa.”