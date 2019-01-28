Breaking: NJC meets Tuesday, CCT adjourns trial

The meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC) would now Tuesday just as the Code of Conduct Tribunal has adjourned trial of suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghe.

The spokesman of NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, is reported to have confirmed the schedule of the meeting for Tuesday in Abuja.

Reports had it that the meeting was scheduled to hold at 10 am on Monday to deliberate on the allegations against Onnoghen as well as his suspension.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday has adjourned the trial Onnoghen, indefinitely.

The Tribunal adjourned the proceedings at the resumed sitting on Monday in Abuja, pending the determination of the application filed at the Court of Appeal.

Details later…..