BREIP establishes presence in Beijing

Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership (BREIP), an initiative of Xinhua News Agency, says it has established its presence in Beijing, China.

BREIP, which made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said that its presence in Beijing “is an important measure” that would enable it to implement the list of deliverables of the Second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation.

The partnership added that its presence in Beijing would help deepen the exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign media as well as research institutions in the field of economic information dissemination.

“ By creating a sound international communication system for economic information, BREIP aims to eliminate information asymmetry, provide model, guidance, and service for all parties involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

“It will promote policy coordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people bond, attract more countries and regions to participate in the Belt and Road construction, build a new cooperation platform and add new impetus to common development,’’ the initiative said.

BREIP’s founding members are well-known news agencies, information service providers, research institutions, chambers of commerce and associations from 26 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and Oceania.

The initiative further said that with the joint efforts made by the member institutions, the sharing of economic information under the partnership would promote economic development, mutual benefit and the Belt and Road construction.

Meanwhile, a platform for sharing information and cooperation among member institutions named BRInfo has been inaugurated.

“Member institutions can share information and research results concerning the Belt and Road-related investment, trade, industry, projects and enterprises via the BRInfo platform in real time, free of charge,’’ it said.

BRIEP said that more than 30 institutions around the world collaborated in its establishment in Beijing on June 27.