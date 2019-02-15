Brexit: Britain must decide now – France

France called on Britain to decide on a deal of its divorce from the European Union as soon as possible, a French official said on Friday.

European Affairs Minister, Nathalie Loiseau, told RTL radio after British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a further defeat to pass a Brexit motion.

“Last night’s vote in the British Parliament has further heightened the uncertainties rather than dispelling them.

“It’s about time to decide if they want to leave the European Union on friendly terms via an agreement, or if they want to come out abruptly.

“It is a purely British choice. What we are saying is: hurry up!” Loiseau said.

On Thursday, the British House of Commons voted against a motion tabled by May, undermining chances to forge an amicable deal preserving close ties with the EU after the exit in March.

“Faced with this uncertainty, it is everyone’s responsibility to prepare for a Brexit without agreement,” the French minister said.

Recently, French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, triggered a plan to mitigate difficulties linked with a hard Brexit following May’s parliamentary defeat to pass an amicable divorce from the EU.