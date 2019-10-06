Brexit: Britain will ‘head off on our own’ Johnson tells EU

Boris Johnson favourite to succeed Theresa May - Poll
Borish Johnson UK PM

The Prime Minister said it was now up to the European Union – which has so far given a frosty reception to his proposal to replace the Irish backstop – to “cheerily” wave the UK “off with a mutually agreeable deal”.

But the bullish comments came as the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator warned the UK it would be to blame for a no-deal outcome – and amid reports ministers are already planning an “aggressive” approach towards Brussels if Mr Johnson is forced to delay Britain’s EU exit.

