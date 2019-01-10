Brexit collapse: UK govt moves to plan B

(Reuters/NAN) The British government will accept a demand by parliament to set out its plan B within days if Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is rejected coming week.

Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, parliament voted for an amendment calling on the government to set out its plan B within three working parliamentary days of the Jan. 15 vote, rather than the 21 days specified in Brexit law.

Leadsom, when asked by a lawmaker whether the government would accept that timetable, said the government would do so.

“The prime minister has shown her willingness to always return to this house at the first possible opportunity if there is anything to report in terms of our Brexit deal and we will continue to do so,” he noted.

Report says parliament is not due to sit on Jan. 18, so three working days will be Jan. 21.