Brexit : Germany, Europe react after parliament voting

The British Prime Minister is still in office after surviving a no-confidence vote in her government.

But Germany and the rest of Europe are worried about whether she can scrape together a new compromise Brexit deal.

May pledged to find a Brexit deal that can win support of the British parliament late on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, her government survived a no-confidence vote, in a narrow vote of 325 to 306.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers rejected May’s draft withdrawal deal by a margin of more than 200.

The Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende says Britain threatens to upend the European Economic Area (EEA) if it joined the organization.

The EEA gives its non-EU members — Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland — access to the EU’s single market. “It’s not in Norway’s interest to get Britain to join the EEA,” the newspaper says in an editorial.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says it’s inevitable that London will have to delay Brexit. Britain is currently on course to leave on March 29.

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron expressing his views on Brexit has spread quickly on social media.

“We’ve reached our limits with the deal, and we won’t, just to solve Britain’s domestic political issues, stop defending European interests,” he says to a crowd in France.

Source: