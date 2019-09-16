Brexit: Johnson holds lunch with Juncker

Johnson will meet Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday to build his case for a revised deal that he hopes will be agreed at an EU leaders’ summit on October 17-18.

A UK government source said the two leaders, who have not met since Johnson became prime minister in July, would dine on snails, salmon and cheese.

Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay and the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will also meet in Luxembourg on Monday.

While Johnson and his ministers have in recent days talked up progress in negotiations with Brussels, the EU side has consistently sounded less optimistic, emphasising that Britain must come up with new ideas.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Sunday, Juncker said there was no possibility of reopening the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by May.

“I believe we need to maintain a decent relationship with Britain, and I am not optimistic when it comes to finding alternative arrangements that will allow us to limit the Irish backstop,” Juncker said.

“We do not know what the British want in detail, precisely and exactly, and we are still waiting for alternative proposals. I hope we can get it, but time is running out.”

Johnson’s government has yet to publicly announce new proposals on how to solve the Northern Irish border issue. It insists that the backstop, an insurance policy to prevent a return to a hard border, is unacceptable.

Johnson has pledged to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31, even though British lawmakers have passed a law which would force him to request a delay beyond that date if he is unable to reach a deal with the EU.