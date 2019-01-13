Brexit : May braces for defeat ahead of Tuesday voting

British Prime Minister Theresa May could be ousted on Wednesday if she loses a decisive vote on her proposed Brexit deal, leaving Britain in uncharted waters a few weeks from its scheduled exit from the EU.

Parliament is set to have its final say on Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement on Tuesday.

Should the Prime Minister lose the vote, the opposing Labour party would have the chance to form a government and, if they failed, new elections would have to be held.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the BBC that his party will table a motion of no confidence in the government soon after Tuesday’s vote.

Mrs May is braced to lose by 150 votes in what could be the governments worst defeat in modern history.

With just 75 days to go before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, up to 105 Tory MPs are threatening to stage the largest rebellion in the party’s history and vote against the proposed deal.

